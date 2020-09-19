1/
Christine M. Strong
Merritt Island - Christine M. Strong was born on October 28, 1921 in Laconia, Tenn. Her family moved to Murray, KY in 1931, where Christine graduated from Murray High School and later from Murray State University with a degree in business. Moving to Washington, D.C. to work in the war effort, she met a young Marine named Marshall Strong, and they were married on October 21, 1944. They remained married until July 30, 2008 (his death). They moved to Florida in 1964, where she spent the remainder of her life. She passed away on September 13, 2020, and is survived by her daughter, Laurie Lamoureux of Merritt Island, granddaughters Kaitlyn Lamoureux of Cocoa, Mallory Lamoureux of Merritt Island, and Melinda (Lamoureux) David of Colorado. A viewing will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, September 22 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Merritt Island, followed by a service at 11:00.




Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
