Cocoa - Cindy Stallard Battipaglia, 55, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019.

She was born on July 31, 1964 in Rockledge, Florida to Edith and Robert Stallard. The youngest out of four children, Cindy remained in Brevard her entire life, graduating from Cocoa High School ('89) and Brevard Community College. Early in her career she met her loving husband of over 20 years who succeeds her in death, Patrick Battipaglia.

Cindy loved to help anyone and everyone she could. She is remembered by caring tirelessly for her sister and sister-in-law as well as her mother and mother-in-law as they each battle serious illnesses. She instilled kindness and compassion towards all animals, leaving behind many treasured pets who will miss her love and affection. The greatest joy of her life was her two children, Anthony Aaron (25) and Elaina Rose (21). Throughout their youth, Cindy volunteered in their daycares, church youth groups, and various after school programs, always being their biggest fan in anything they endeavored.

Cindy was preceded in death by her beloved sister (Karen), her mother and father, as well as her sister-in-law and mother and father in law. She is survived by her two children; Anthony and Elaina, husband Patrick, brothers Bobby and Phil, as well as many nieces and nephews and beloved cousins between both families. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.

Her burial will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:00pm at Merritt Island Presbyterian Church, 600 S. Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL 32952.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
