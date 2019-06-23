|
|
Clair E. Flieder
Rockledge - Clair E. Flieder, age 89, passed away June 17, 2019 in Rockledge, Florida surrounded by his beloved family. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on October 16, 1929, to Emil and Alice Flieder. Clair served honorably for the US Army in the Korean War, and was awarded the military combat decoration Purple Heart. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1955 with a Master's degree in Certified Public Accounting. A lifelong Christian, he was married for 63 years to his college sweetheart "Pooker" Jody. Together, they had six children whom they raised in Merritt Island after moving from Iowa in 1963. Clair owned a successful accounting firm in Merritt Island for 43 years.
Those are the facts, but they don't begin to convey the impact our "Big Daddy" had on us and countless people. His bright orange convertible was a familiar sight, piling in the neighborhood children for a trip to the "Icee Store" or the beach. His sense of humor, caring heart and genuine interest in ALL people was his gift to make you feel special and loved. As "King of the Road", he loved to take his family on weekend trips out of town to explore new places in the "Motor Home". He encouraged higher education for everyone, saying "Get your education first, there's plenty of time for boys/girls." Yet his devotion and love for his family and their friends were his highest attributes. His legacy will live on in everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Jody, son Fletcher and wife Sheila, son Farrel "Ken", daughter Carolyn, daughter Connie and husband David, daughter Cindy, son Jody and wife Donna. His grandchildren Jonathan, James, Katie, Dylan, Emily, Joel, Ben, Bella, Grace, and Nicholas and great-grandchildren Evan, Gabby and Archer. Clair was preceded in death by brother Donald, granddaughter Heather, and son-in-law Ronald.
His Life Celebration Gathering will be Saturday, July 6, from 11:30-1:30pm at Rockledge United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 1935 Fiske Blvd. Wear a touch of orange, his favorite color. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Family Promise of Brevard or Vitas Hospice.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 23, 2019