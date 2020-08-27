Clara Cooper Marshall



Cocoa - Clara Cooper Marshall, age 88, of Cocoa, FL transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Mrs. Marshall was born July 2, 1932 in Atkinson County, GA.



She was a faithful member of Mt. Moriah AME Church of Cocoa, FL where she served as the president of the Stanley-Hamilton Stewardess Board for many years.



Survivors include her daughters, Josie Loyd (Bryan) of Melbourne, FL.; Charlotte Boozer (George) of Blakely, GA; son Nieven Piper (Sherry) of Alcoa, TN and a host of loving nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held at: Community Woman's Club Inc. 5 Rosa L. Jones Drive Cocoa, FL 32922 Saturday, August 29, 2020 1 PM - Viewing 2PM - Homegoing Celebration









