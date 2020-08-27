1/
Clara Cooper Marshall
1932 - 2020
Clara Cooper Marshall

Cocoa - Clara Cooper Marshall, age 88, of Cocoa, FL transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Mrs. Marshall was born July 2, 1932 in Atkinson County, GA.

She was a faithful member of Mt. Moriah AME Church of Cocoa, FL where she served as the president of the Stanley-Hamilton Stewardess Board for many years.

Survivors include her daughters, Josie Loyd (Bryan) of Melbourne, FL.; Charlotte Boozer (George) of Blakely, GA; son Nieven Piper (Sherry) of Alcoa, TN and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at: Community Woman's Club Inc. 5 Rosa L. Jones Drive Cocoa, FL 32922 Saturday, August 29, 2020 1 PM - Viewing 2PM - Homegoing Celebration




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Community Woman's Club Inc.
AUG
29
Service
02:00 PM
Community Woman's Club Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Stone Funeral Home
516 W King St
Cocoa, FL 32922
(321) 636-2344
