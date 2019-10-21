Services
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
Clarence Albert Clendenin

Melbourne - Clarence Albert Clendenin, born September 7, 1931 in Charleston, West Virginia, died on October 20, 2019. Preceded in death by his son Clarence Rick Clendenin, grandson Brady Sinclair. Survived by his wife Phyllis Clendenin; daughters, Patty Hopkins (Arthur), Denise Hoffman (Tom), Ginger Bolinski, and Karen Reader (Chris); grandchildren, Tina Hosey, Eddie and Todd Hopkins, Tim Hoffman, Amy Redick, Craig Bolinski, Briana Bolinski, and Cameron Reader and 12 great-grandchildren. There will be a visitation at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial 5950 S US Hwy 1 Rockledge on October 23, 2019 from 10-11am, with a funeral service starting at 11am.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
