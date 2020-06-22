Clarence Henry "Hank" Bauer
Clarence Henry "Hank" Bauer

Cape Canaveral - Clarence Henry "Hank" Bauer, age 91 of Cape Canaveral FL, passed away on June, 21

Hank was born in the Chicago suburb of Austin, on September 11, 1928. He earned a Bachelors of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University in 1950, and began his aerospace career with North American Aviation in Inglewood, CA. In 1962 he joined The Aerospace Corporation in El Segundo when he supported the Air Force on both booster and spacecraft programs (including the declassified " Hexagon" satellite program) at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and later in Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

In 1953 Hank met Kathryn Ann (Kay) McCabe and the two were married in 1958 in Chicago. The couple settled in Manhattan Beach, CA where their three children were born.

The family relocated to the Washington D.C. area in 1975 where Hank worked with an Aerospace contingent supporting the Department of Energy. In 1985 he returned to work on space test activities and transferred to Cape Canaveral, FL. He and Kay resided in Cocoa Beach. At the Cape he supported the Air Force on Delta rocket launches, retiring from the Aerospace Corporation in 1993 after 32 successful years.

Throughout his life Hank was active in civic and church activities. While residing in Manhattan Beach he served on the Elementary School Board and City Planning Commission, and held various offices at First Lutheran Church. While residing in Damascus, MD, Hank was the president of the Homeowners Association, and helped establish Messiah Lutheran Church in Germantown, MD. In Cape Canaveral he held a number of offices at Christ Lutheran Church as well as several offices at the Port Canaveral Yacht Club including Commodore. His hobbies included "very" amateur golf and woodworking.

In 1990 Hank lost his first wife Kay to cancer. In 1993 he married Jane Fohl in Washington, D.C. The two enjoyed retirement life, splitting their time between homes in Florida and western North Carolina. They took many memorable trips in their motor home, traveling as far as Alaska and Nova Scotia.

He is survived by his three children Matt (Chris), Liz (Mike) and Jim (Shelly); his wife Jane and her two children Scott (Cathy) and Cami (Scott) and their nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters Evelyn and Lucille, and his first wife Kay.

Hank will be interned at Concordia Cemetery in Forest Park, IL. You may sign Hank's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com




Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
