Clarence Whitfield Wash
1928 - 2020
Clarence Whitfield Wash

Orlando - Clarence Whitfield Wash, age 91, was born October 5, 1928 and passed away on August 21, 2020 from Covid-19. He was living in Orlando.

Whit was born in Kayford, WV, met and married his future wife, Dorothy, in Bermuda then moved to Merritt Island where he worked at the Kennedy Space Center for 30 years. Whit and Dot belonged to Divine Mercy Catholic Church for 45 years. He is predeceased by wife Dorothy. Surviving family includes son Anthony Wash (Orlando), daughter Marybeth and son-in-law Daniel Skill (Atlanta) and two nieces and a nephew.




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
