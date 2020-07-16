Clarice Mae Bowden



Clarice Mae Bowden age 92 passed away on Monday 07/13/2020. She was born in Maury City, TN but moved to Memphis, TN at the age of 17. Lived there with her husband Grady Odell Bowden. In 1977 they retired and moved to Melbourne Beach, FL. Clarice was retired from First Tennessee Bank in Memphis, TN.Grady owned his own business Grady's Auto Body Shop. Grady passed in November of 2004. Clarice worked for Publix #499 for 11 and half years as a demo lady. She is survived by her daughter, Lila Jane Bowden of Melbourne Beach, FL. Her two sons preceded her in death, Grady E. Bowden and Herbert O. Bowden in 2019. Grandmother to six David L. Chenault, Jr, Misty R. Stone, Ricki L. Collins, Rickey A. Bowden, Bert Burfield and Bryan Burfield (deceased). Clarice also leaves eight great grand childern. Dylan Tindal, William L. Chenault, Toni R. Parker-Stone, Bailey A. Collins, Austin L. Collins, Autumn Bowden, Gage Bowden and Hope Bowden (deceased)



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chapel By the Sea Melbourne Beach, FL.









