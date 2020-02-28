|
|
Clark H. Stewart
Rockledge - Clark H. Stewart passed peacefully into his beloved Savior Jesus' arms on February 27, 2020. Clark was born on November 9, 1931 in Lakewood, Ohio. He graduated from Wickliffe High School and joined the Army in 1949 and served until 1952 (3 years, 3 months & 3 days). He was very patriotic and loved his country. He was saved in 1964 at the age of 33 and continued to serve the Lord throughout his life and was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church for over 20 years. He was widely respected as a Real Estate Appraiser for Savings & Loan banks. Clark was a blood donor, a member of Pro Health & Fitness in Merritt Island where he regularly worked out for over 20 years. He was an avid participant of multiple sports and enjoyed attending many sporting events and supporting his Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Indians & Cavaliers. Clark was preceded in death by his parents Edward Dale & Fray Elizabeth Stewart, brother Eugene D. Stewart, sister Donna F. Tenkku and son Gary D. Stewart. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Madelon, daughters Kim Hobbs, Barbara Fitch (David), sons Brian Stewart (Danielle), Edward Stewart (Leona), Kent Stewart (Kelly) stepsons Bob & Steve Franks and their families. He was a loving grandfather to Charity Bliss, Matthew Fitch, Justin, Jordan, McKenzie, Kailey, Joshua, Jessica, Emma, Jennifer, Joy & Will Stewart, and great-grandfather to Madolena & Isabella Franks, Chad Fitch, Christopher & Jordyn Stewart. Visitation begins 10 am Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church 1950 Michigan Avenue Cocoa, FL with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 am. Anyone wishing to make an expression of sympathy is asked to consider donating to Bethel Baptist Church--for Scholarships to The Wilds Camp.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020