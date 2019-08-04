|
Claude C Williams
Merritt Island - Claude C. Williams, 86 of Merritt Island, FL passed away on Monday July 29, 2019. He was born and raised in Florida. He attended Rockledge Presbyterian Church since 1976 when he married his wife Barbara Joy. He coached many on the Little League field and taught countless young people to water ski. He loved being in nature and fishing. In his later years he shared that love with his youngest grandchildren teaching them to feed the birds. We are quite sure the fattest birds in Brevard County reside in our yard. Claude served in the Air Force and graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Insurance. He retired from Sentry Insurance. He told it as it was and was a man of integrity. He and his wife spent many hours cheering for the Seminoles. He was always wearing an FSU hat, jacket or in his later days an FSU cane given to him by his son and family. He loved his family fiercely. He was a really good friend. He loved doing things for others. Claude is survived by his son, Greg Williams (Tonya); daughter, Kristi Joy Porter (Richard); grandchildren: Michael Williams, James Williams (Lauren), Traci Williams, Addisyn Joy Porter, and Jericho Porter; three siblings: Herman Williams, Earl Williams(Kay), and Betty Henderson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rockledge Presbyterian Church. A visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6-8pm at Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at Rockledge Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1pm with Internment to follow at Florida Memorial Gardens.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 4, 2019