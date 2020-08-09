1/1
Claudia A. Mugge
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claudia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudia A. Mugge

Rockledge - Claudia A. Mugge, 80, of Rockledge, went to be with her Lord on August 1, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela De Lancey (William); sons David Mugge (Patricia) and Michael Mugge (Cynthia); eight grandchildren; brothers James Williams (Norma) of Macon, GA and Michael Williams of Malabar, FL; cousins Janet Cauthen of Moultrie, GA and Kitty Hoffman of Fernandina Beach, FL and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Mugge of Silver Spring, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Arthur Mugge, her brother John Williams and her sister, Helen Austin.

Born on November 8, 1939 in Cocoa, FL, Claudia lived nearly her whole life in Brevard County. She graduated from Cocoa High School in 1959, where she was involved in many band activities, including a trip to march in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, CA in 1958. She graduated from Brevard Junior College with a degree in nursing in 1968. She was employed as a nurse at Jess Parrish Hospital in Titusville from 1978-1980 and then at Wuesthoff Hospital in Rockledge, from 1980-2001. She was a wonderful and caring wife, mother and Nana who greatly loved the Lord. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Cocoa and was involved in many of their ministries throughout the years. She demonstrated her strong faith in God daily and always showed love and compassion to others throughout her life. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held for her on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:30 PM at the First Baptist Church of Cocoa, 750 Brevard Ave, Cocoa, FL 32922. There will be a time of visitation with the family starting at 2:00 PM. Due to the pandemic, we are requesting everyone who attends the service to please wear a face covering to protect themselves and others. For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed on Facebook Live through the First Baptist Church of Cocoa page. Please consider donations in Claudia's memory to the First Baptist Church of Cocoa. Arrangements entrusted to Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care in Rockledge. You are invited to share memories and sign the family guestbook at www.afcfcare.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 02:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Cocoa
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Cocoa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1286 S Us 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-1350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Claudia was a wonderful neighbor and I will miss our chats!
Robert & Therese Thibodeau
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved