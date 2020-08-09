Claudia A. Mugge
Rockledge - Claudia A. Mugge, 80, of Rockledge, went to be with her Lord on August 1, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela De Lancey (William); sons David Mugge (Patricia) and Michael Mugge (Cynthia); eight grandchildren; brothers James Williams (Norma) of Macon, GA and Michael Williams of Malabar, FL; cousins Janet Cauthen of Moultrie, GA and Kitty Hoffman of Fernandina Beach, FL and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Mugge of Silver Spring, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Arthur Mugge, her brother John Williams and her sister, Helen Austin.
Born on November 8, 1939 in Cocoa, FL, Claudia lived nearly her whole life in Brevard County. She graduated from Cocoa High School in 1959, where she was involved in many band activities, including a trip to march in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, CA in 1958. She graduated from Brevard Junior College with a degree in nursing in 1968. She was employed as a nurse at Jess Parrish Hospital in Titusville from 1978-1980 and then at Wuesthoff Hospital in Rockledge, from 1980-2001. She was a wonderful and caring wife, mother and Nana who greatly loved the Lord. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Cocoa and was involved in many of their ministries throughout the years. She demonstrated her strong faith in God daily and always showed love and compassion to others throughout her life. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for her on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:30 PM at the First Baptist Church of Cocoa, 750 Brevard Ave, Cocoa, FL 32922. There will be a time of visitation with the family starting at 2:00 PM. Due to the pandemic, we are requesting everyone who attends the service to please wear a face covering to protect themselves and others. For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed on Facebook Live through the First Baptist Church of Cocoa page. Please consider donations in Claudia's memory to the First Baptist Church of Cocoa. Arrangements entrusted to Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care in Rockledge. You are invited to share memories and sign the family guestbook at www.afcfcare.com