Services
St Sebastian'S-By-the-Sea Chr
2010 Oak St
Melbourne Beach, FL 32951
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian's by the Sea Episcopal Church
Melbourne Beach, FL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clay Walton Mays


1963 - 2019
Clay Walton Mays Obituary
Clay Walton Mays

West Melbourne, FL - Clay Walton Mays of West Melbourne Florida passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2019.

He is survived by his son Joseph A. Eastes of Cocoa Beach FL, his brother David Mays of Melbourne Beach FL, his brother Scott Mays of Indialantic FL, and his sister Cathy Rifkin of Jacksonville FL. A Celebration of His Life will be held at St. Sebastian's by the Sea Episcopal Church in Melbourne Beach at 11am, on Saturday March 16th
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 3, 2019
