Clayton P. Ketterling
Palm Bay, Florida - Clayton Paul Ketterling, 83, passed away on January 19, 2019 at his residence in Palm Bay, Florida. He will be laid to rest next to his wife of 56 wonderful years, Cynthia Ann Ketterling and their daughter, Pamela Cundiff.
Born in Logan County, North Dakota, he was the son of Edward and Emma Ketterling. He graduated from Jamestown College in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science Degree, and earned his Master of Science degree from South Dakota State University in 1958. Clayton was very successful in his career, and earned many impressive accolades. He retired from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes headquarters in 1997 as the Sr. Vice President.
Clayton was the ultimate caregiver, choosing to care for both Cynthia and Pamela at home during their illnesses. He led worship groups and meetings at the Center for Family Caregivers and the Aging Matters group after Cynthia's passing. Clayton was very strong in his faith, and will be remembered for giving advice and believing in God with all your heart.
He is survived by his children: Paula Naber (Bill), Jon Ketterling (Corinne), and Patricia Malinich; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. Clayton, GLYASDW! (God loves You and so do We!)
A memorial service will be held in May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fountainhead Funeral Home in Palm Bay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129) or the (8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102).
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 13, 2019