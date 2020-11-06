Rev. Clayton R. Barker, Jr.



Melbourne - The Reverend Clayton Robert Barker Jr was called home by his Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Clayton was born in Statesville, North Carolina on August 11, 1930, to Clayton R. Barker Sr, and Mozelle Roseman Barker. This past August, he celebrated his 90th birthday and 67th wedding anniversary to his wife, Jody Barker. Clayton met Jody in 1950 while they were students at Carson-Newman College in Tennessee. They married in 1953, while they were attending Golden Gate Theological Seminary.



After coming to Melbourne in 1960, Clayton served as a pastor and church planter in Brevard Baptist Association and served as a Brevard County school teacher for 34 years. Clayton shared his love for Jesus by giving of himself in working with the Baptist Disaster Relief Team and helping to initiate the chaplaincy program for Holmes Regional Medical Center. After retirement, Clayton was instrumental in starting the Canaveral Port Ministry. Clayton and Jody have resided at The Fountains for the past 4 years.



Clayton and Jody have four children. He was never shy in expressing his love for them: Karen Barker and her husband David Habeger, Clayton Robert Barker III and his wife Sandra, Kevin Barker and his wife Brenda, and Kandi Edwards and her husband Stephen. Clayton was proud of his eight grandchildren and their spouses: Christopher Ramos, Emily Hollen and her husband Clayton, Kimberly Edwards, Kristina Hill and her husband Andy, Kathleen Edwards, John Barker and his wife Blake, Kendal Barker, and Caitlin Barker. Clayton was also a Great-Granddaddy to Maria Hill.



Please join Clayton's family in remembering him as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, neighbor, pastor, and teacher. His joy in life was serving and telling others about his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. When you remember Clayton, honor him by remembering the Savior he lived for, loved, and served faithfully.



John 11:25-26



Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die."









