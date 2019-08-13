|
|
Clifford Murray
Titusville - On August 8, 2019, Clifford Murray of Titusville passed away peacefully after a very brief illness. He was 95.
Cliff was born and raised in Huntington, NY. He returned there after serving in WWII and enjoyed a wonderful career at Huntington High School where he taught, coached, and became an administrator. He was proud of his years coaching lacrosse, and many players have stayed in touch. He and his wife Alice retired to Titusville, Florida. His faith, love of life and kindness led to much volunteer service to the community. He made friends wherever he went. After over 50 years of marriage, Alice passed away in 1997. In 2002 Cliff married Judi Sipps of Titusville who brought new joy to his life.
Cliff was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Greaves Murray, his parents Anna and John Murray, two brothers, two sisters, his daughter-in-law Martha Murray and his granddaughter Sarah Thomas. He is survived by his wife Judi Sipps Murray, son Clifford, daughter Marylynne (Tim) Thomas, daughter Maureen Pomilio, step-daughter Amy (David) Lemerise, step-son Keith Colm, 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Truth Free Will Baptist Church, 5311 Barna Ave., Titusville FL 32780, on Thursday, August 15 at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Cliff's family suggests a donation in his name to Hospice of St. Francis in Titusville or Space Coast Honor Flight Inc., P.O.Box 560975, Rockledge, Florida 32956
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 13, 2019