Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Truth Free Will Baptist Church
5311 Barna Ave.
Titusville , FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Murray


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Murray Obituary
Clifford Murray

Titusville - On August 8, 2019, Clifford Murray of Titusville passed away peacefully after a very brief illness. He was 95.

Cliff was born and raised in Huntington, NY. He returned there after serving in WWII and enjoyed a wonderful career at Huntington High School where he taught, coached, and became an administrator. He was proud of his years coaching lacrosse, and many players have stayed in touch. He and his wife Alice retired to Titusville, Florida. His faith, love of life and kindness led to much volunteer service to the community. He made friends wherever he went. After over 50 years of marriage, Alice passed away in 1997. In 2002 Cliff married Judi Sipps of Titusville who brought new joy to his life.

Cliff was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Greaves Murray, his parents Anna and John Murray, two brothers, two sisters, his daughter-in-law Martha Murray and his granddaughter Sarah Thomas. He is survived by his wife Judi Sipps Murray, son Clifford, daughter Marylynne (Tim) Thomas, daughter Maureen Pomilio, step-daughter Amy (David) Lemerise, step-son Keith Colm, 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at Truth Free Will Baptist Church, 5311 Barna Ave., Titusville FL 32780, on Thursday, August 15 at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Cliff's family suggests a donation in his name to Hospice of St. Francis in Titusville or Space Coast Honor Flight Inc., P.O.Box 560975, Rockledge, Florida 32956
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now