Clinton James Bowley



Melbourne - BOWLEY, CLINTON JAMES "JIM" of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Billerica and Malden, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne, on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 84. Born March 5, 1936 to Catherine (Anderson) Bowley, he was the cherished brother of the late Carole Bowley Levakis and Janet Bowley. A proud veteran of the United States Navy, Jim enlisted after graduating from Malden High School, Class of '54. He served his country on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Tarawa until 1958, and while in the Navy, married his former high school classmate, Jacqueline Murphy. Jim and Jackie were blessed with 55 years of loving marriage, four children, and eight grandchildren before Jackie passed away in 2012. Jim was a talented artist and singer who enjoyed the years he spent in the choir of the North Billerica Baptist Church. An avid New England sports fan with a passion for the Boston Red Sox, he also spent many years coaching Billerica Little League Baseball. During his nearly 50-year career, he worked at ERT, Inc., Mitre Corp. in Massachusetts, and at Nyma and Harris Corp. in Florida. Jim will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery. He was loved, and will be deeply missed by many including his daughter, Cindy, and her husband Ron Harrington of Walpole, MA; his son, Jim, and his wife, Ann of Melbourne, FL; his son, Glenn, and his wife, Sue of Chelmsford, MA; his son, Gary, and his wife, Maureen of Pepperell, MA; and his grandchildren: Meghan, Tom, Jennifer, Mary Kate, Kimberly, Sam, Amanda, and Rebecca. Arrangements made by Island Cremations and Funeral Services of Merritt Island, FL.









