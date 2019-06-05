|
Coach Iris Poole Eddy
Auburn, AL - Iris Jeanne Poole Eddy passed away peacefully.in her sleep at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama on the morning of May 29, 2019 at the age of 91.
Mrs. Eddy is survived by: William Eddy, husband from Opelika, AL Michael Eddy, son from Auburn, AL Sonja Wolfe Eddy, daughter-in-law from Auburn, AL Breggin Eddy, granddaughter from Auburn, AL Brandon Eddy, grandson from Auburn, AL Peyton Eddy, grandson from Auburn, AL
Iris was born on April 20, 1928 as Iris Jeanne Poole in Gloster, Mississippi to James Willis Poole and Ruby Rae Poole. She graduated from Southern Mississippi in 1951 with a degree in Physical Education. She married William "Bill" Eddy, a career USAF serviceman in 1960. She taught PE and coached basketball for 30 years, finishing up her career in Satellite Beach, FL. Iris was a gifted athlete, earning numerous recognitions during her time in high school and college. She was an All-State athlete in basketball 1948 and 1949 at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. She was voted 'Best Female Athlete' at Southern Miss in 1951. In 1999, she was inducted into the Co-Lin Athletic Hall of Fame.
A funeral is scheduled for 11 :00 AM on Thursday, June 6 at the Laird Funeral Home chapel in Natchez, MS. The funeral service will be preceded by a visitation starting at 10 AM. Reverends Booth Poole and Bill Poole, Iris' younger brothers, will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of lris Eddy. Burial will follow at Jersey Settlers Cemetery in Kingston under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Brandon Eddy, Breggin Eddy, Stennis Poole, Shannon Poole, Scott Poole, and Chris Poole. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 5, 2019