Col. Julius R. "Bud" Conti
Melbourne - Col. Julius R. "Bud" Conti of Melbourne, Florida, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
Colonel Conti was born in Monessen, PA on August 6, 1928, to Carrie Mitchell and Julius R. Conti. He graduated from Monessen High School in 1946, attended The University of Pittsburgh for one year before entering the United States Military Academy at West Point where he graduated in 1951. He completed an MBA at the University of Southern California in 1966.
His military career included completion of pilot training in 1952, amassing more than 4200 flight hours in his career. His assignments took him throughout the US, abroad, a tour in Vietnam, the Pentagon, the command of the Titan III missile launch operation at Cape Canaveral, Director of Engineering and Communications at the Air War College in Alabama, and Director of Tactical Weapons development at Eglin AFB in Florida.
He was a member of the Space Coast West Point Society, Order of Daedalians, Air Force Association, TROA, and the Missile and Space Pioneers. Upon retirement, he was employed for 5 years by Vought Corp. in Dallas, Tx. He returned to Florida living in IRCC near Melbourne until his passing.
He was preceded in death by a son Ronald V. Conti of Orlando, Fl. in 2017. Survivors include his former wife Irene McMahan Conti of Orlando, Fl., a son Robert L. Conti, and his wife Jeanie P. Conti, two Grandsons Christian Conti and Michael Conti all of Orlando. A sister Doris C. Zeli of Rostraver Township, a niece Laura Reilly of Upper St. Clair, a nephew William Zeli of Murrysville, three great-nephews, a great-niece and a great-great-nephew.
Burial with full Military honors took place in the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida on July 26, 2019.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 28, 2019