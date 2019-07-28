Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
(321) 635-1973
Resources
More Obituaries for Col. Conti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Col. Julius R. "Bud" Conti


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Col. Julius R. "Bud" Conti Obituary
Col. Julius R. "Bud" Conti

Melbourne - Col. Julius R. "Bud" Conti of Melbourne, Florida, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Colonel Conti was born in Monessen, PA on August 6, 1928, to Carrie Mitchell and Julius R. Conti. He graduated from Monessen High School in 1946, attended The University of Pittsburgh for one year before entering the United States Military Academy at West Point where he graduated in 1951. He completed an MBA at the University of Southern California in 1966.

His military career included completion of pilot training in 1952, amassing more than 4200 flight hours in his career. His assignments took him throughout the US, abroad, a tour in Vietnam, the Pentagon, the command of the Titan III missile launch operation at Cape Canaveral, Director of Engineering and Communications at the Air War College in Alabama, and Director of Tactical Weapons development at Eglin AFB in Florida.

He was a member of the Space Coast West Point Society, Order of Daedalians, Air Force Association, TROA, and the Missile and Space Pioneers. Upon retirement, he was employed for 5 years by Vought Corp. in Dallas, Tx. He returned to Florida living in IRCC near Melbourne until his passing.

He was preceded in death by a son Ronald V. Conti of Orlando, Fl. in 2017. Survivors include his former wife Irene McMahan Conti of Orlando, Fl., a son Robert L. Conti, and his wife Jeanie P. Conti, two Grandsons Christian Conti and Michael Conti all of Orlando. A sister Doris C. Zeli of Rostraver Township, a niece Laura Reilly of Upper St. Clair, a nephew William Zeli of Murrysville, three great-nephews, a great-niece and a great-great-nephew.

Burial with full Military honors took place in the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida on July 26, 2019.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Col.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
Download Now