Col. Ret Robert Keith Jr
Jacksonville - Col. Ret Robert M Keith Jr, resident of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on 30 January 2019 at the age of 87. Rob is predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia R. Keith, his mother Winifred Keith and his father Robert M. Keith Sr. He is survived by his sister, Susan Puhalovich (Tony) of The Villages, FL and by his five children: Karen Amato (Dan) of Leesburg, VA; Marshall Keith (Karen) of Gainesville, VA; Pamela McVicker (Dan) of Winston Salem, NC; Michael Keith (Ginger) of Boca Raton, FL, and Scott Keith (Lisa) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; and by his grandchildren: Christine Powers (Justin), John Amato (Lyndsay), Cameron Keith (Mandy), Dan McVicker (Julie), Scott McVicker, McKenna Keith, Channing Keith, Tatum Keith, Kasey Bubb, Lauren Keith, Katie Keith, and Dylan Bubb; and by his 6 great grandchildren.
Rob was a devoted husband, a loving father, a devout Catholic and served as a pilot in the Air Force for 27 years. Born on 5 August 1931 in Brooklyn, NY, Rob attended St. Francis College, and wed Patricia 30 May 1953. He graduated with a BS, Aerodynamics from the University of Pittsburgh in 1964 and retired from the Air Force as a highly decorated Full Colonel in 1977. Rob and his family moved to Titusville, FL where he worked on the Space Shuttle program for 15 years. They moved to Cypress Village in Jacksonville in 2006 and enjoyed the rest of their lives among many friends. A remembrance event was held for Cypress Village residents on 2 Feb 2019. A mass will be held at 10 am, 2 March 2019 at Saint Theresa Catholic Church, 203 Ojibway Ave, Titusville, Florida. Immediately following will be a memorial service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 2116 Garden St. Titusville, Florida. A reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rob's name to Catholic Charities Jacksonville, 134 East Church St., Jacksonville, FL 32202 or online at www.ccbjax.org. You may view the full obituary at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 10, 2019