Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Theresa Catholic Church
203 Ojibway Ave
Titusville, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
2116 Garden St.
Titusville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Col. Keith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Col. Ret Robert Keith Jr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Col. Ret Robert Keith Jr. Obituary
Col. Ret Robert Keith Jr

Jacksonville - Col. Ret Robert M Keith Jr, resident of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on 30 January 2019 at the age of 87. Rob is predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia R. Keith, his mother Winifred Keith and his father Robert M. Keith Sr. He is survived by his sister, Susan Puhalovich (Tony) of The Villages, FL and by his five children: Karen Amato (Dan) of Leesburg, VA; Marshall Keith (Karen) of Gainesville, VA; Pamela McVicker (Dan) of Winston Salem, NC; Michael Keith (Ginger) of Boca Raton, FL, and Scott Keith (Lisa) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; and by his grandchildren: Christine Powers (Justin), John Amato (Lyndsay), Cameron Keith (Mandy), Dan McVicker (Julie), Scott McVicker, McKenna Keith, Channing Keith, Tatum Keith, Kasey Bubb, Lauren Keith, Katie Keith, and Dylan Bubb; and by his 6 great grandchildren.

Rob was a devoted husband, a loving father, a devout Catholic and served as a pilot in the Air Force for 27 years. Born on 5 August 1931 in Brooklyn, NY, Rob attended St. Francis College, and wed Patricia 30 May 1953. He graduated with a BS, Aerodynamics from the University of Pittsburgh in 1964 and retired from the Air Force as a highly decorated Full Colonel in 1977. Rob and his family moved to Titusville, FL where he worked on the Space Shuttle program for 15 years. They moved to Cypress Village in Jacksonville in 2006 and enjoyed the rest of their lives among many friends. A remembrance event was held for Cypress Village residents on 2 Feb 2019. A mass will be held at 10 am, 2 March 2019 at Saint Theresa Catholic Church, 203 Ojibway Ave, Titusville, Florida. Immediately following will be a memorial service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 2116 Garden St. Titusville, Florida. A reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rob's name to Catholic Charities Jacksonville, 134 East Church St., Jacksonville, FL 32202 or online at www.ccbjax.org. You may view the full obituary at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.