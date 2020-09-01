Col. William R. (Bill) Nowadnick



Indialantic - William Nowadnick passed away August 28 at Seabreeze Assisted Living Facility, he was born May 15, 1921 in Chehalis, WA. Son of William Nowadnick and Hermine Niuwhoanys. Bill joined the USMC in 1942. He was an example of a true hero, as he dedicated 30 years of his life to serve his country. As a young man met and married his first wife Doris Purcell. Bill was a fighter pilot, Veteran of 3 was, WWII, Korea-Vietnam. He had a very distinguished military career; he has flown 32 different aircrafts models on 13 different air carriers. He commanded the Blue Devils of VMF-451, commanded MAG-14, he was also an instructor, an advance Training Unit in Corpus Christi, and there he met John Glenn. He was special assistance to C/S Allied Forces Southern Europe. C/S 8th Marine Amphibious Brigade in the Mediterranean. Air officer 3rd Marine Division in Vietnam. In Korea, he flew with the Nationalist Chinese in Fj-4 fighters, once escorted Madam Chian Kai-Shek, wife of the leader of the Republic of China. Medal and credits too many to mention, above all the Distinguish Flying Cross for WWII Korea Service medal with 3 stars Vietnam service medal. Retired in 1973, because a widower and started motor homing to Key West for the winter. In his last years, he enjoyed life to the fullest with his wife, dancing, visiting friends, cruising, traveling to Europe, Hawaii River Cruising, he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife Anna Maria (Pockey) Nowadnick, his daughter Ann Lee Murry of AZ. Son Richard (deceased) grandchildren and great grand children.



A mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 4 at 11:00 am at Holy Name of Jesus Church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store