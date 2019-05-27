|
Gatlinburg, TN - Colin Trey "Trezzylegs" Malsbary, 22 of Gatlinburg, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was a fun charismatic man. He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Malsbary; and grandfather, Charles Collins. He is survived by his fiancee, Nicole Ball; daughter, Aubrey Rose; mother, Alisyn Abell; brother, Casey Abell; sisters, Chloe and Melanie Abell; mimi, Diane Collins; grandfather, Bryce Malsbary; special people in his life, James Emory, James Abell, Sue Emory, Eli Profitt, and Staci Heck along with their boys, Adam White and the entire White family; grandmother, Emily Ellis; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 27, 2019