Colonel Claude "Jim" James Staylor III
In Loving Memory of
Colonel Claude "Jim"
James Staylor III
(August 31, 1944 -
June 3, 2020)
Claude "Jim" James Staylor III, passed away on June 3, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He passed away in Colorado Springs, CO with his loving and dedicated daughter by his side.
Jim was born on August 31, 1944 in Norfolk, VA to Mary Lee and Claude Staylor II. He is survived by his daughter, Kristie Miller, son-in-law, Jared Miller, grandchildren Taige Miller and Sierra Miller who now reside in Colorado Springs, CO and ex-wife Sydney Kramer of Melbourne, FL. He is preceded in death by his son Kevin Staylor.
Jim was a graduate of Virginia Tech in 1966. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 13 years. He was a fighter pilot in Vietnam who flew over 350 missions. He was given the the Air Medal 17 times and Distinguished Flying Cross twice. He loved his years of service but retired in 1979 as a Colonel of the United States Air Force. After his retirement, he became a pilot for Federal Express for over 30 years. He loved real estate and owned many commercial properties over the years. He loved boating, jet-skiing, flying in his ultralight, wood working, snow skiing and anything else that drew on his love for adventure.
A memorial service will be held at Satellite Beach United Methodist Church on August 1, 2020 at 11am. He will laid to rest at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in the preceding days. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Michael J Fox Foundations in tribute to Claude Staylor https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1523&np=true
There is also an online obituary at : https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/colorado-springs-co/claude-staylor-9206557
In Loving Memory of
Colonel Claude "Jim"
James Staylor III
(August 31, 1944 -
June 3, 2020)
Claude "Jim" James Staylor III, passed away on June 3, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He passed away in Colorado Springs, CO with his loving and dedicated daughter by his side.
Jim was born on August 31, 1944 in Norfolk, VA to Mary Lee and Claude Staylor II. He is survived by his daughter, Kristie Miller, son-in-law, Jared Miller, grandchildren Taige Miller and Sierra Miller who now reside in Colorado Springs, CO and ex-wife Sydney Kramer of Melbourne, FL. He is preceded in death by his son Kevin Staylor.
Jim was a graduate of Virginia Tech in 1966. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 13 years. He was a fighter pilot in Vietnam who flew over 350 missions. He was given the the Air Medal 17 times and Distinguished Flying Cross twice. He loved his years of service but retired in 1979 as a Colonel of the United States Air Force. After his retirement, he became a pilot for Federal Express for over 30 years. He loved real estate and owned many commercial properties over the years. He loved boating, jet-skiing, flying in his ultralight, wood working, snow skiing and anything else that drew on his love for adventure.
A memorial service will be held at Satellite Beach United Methodist Church on August 1, 2020 at 11am. He will laid to rest at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in the preceding days. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Michael J Fox Foundations in tribute to Claude Staylor https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1523&np=true
There is also an online obituary at : https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/colorado-springs-co/claude-staylor-9206557
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.