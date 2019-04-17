Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Cowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Cowan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Connie Cowan Obituary
Connie Cowan

Melbourne, FL - Connie Cowan (Meme) passed away on April 11. Born in Ohio relocating to Melbourne in 1972, Connie is preceded in death by parents Beecher and Edith Adkins and is survived by her loving husband of forty three years, Tim (Popi), sisters Linda Rowland and Trella Kneiss, daughters and son-in-laws Cheryl and Tom Hendricksen and Robin and Dominic Boodhoo, grandsons Aaron, Tyler, Brian and Nicholas. Private services will be held.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.