|
|
Connie Cowan
Melbourne, FL - Connie Cowan (Meme) passed away on April 11. Born in Ohio relocating to Melbourne in 1972, Connie is preceded in death by parents Beecher and Edith Adkins and is survived by her loving husband of forty three years, Tim (Popi), sisters Linda Rowland and Trella Kneiss, daughters and son-in-laws Cheryl and Tom Hendricksen and Robin and Dominic Boodhoo, grandsons Aaron, Tyler, Brian and Nicholas. Private services will be held.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 17, 2019