1/1
Conrad Richard "Con" Thron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Conrad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conrad "CON" Richard Thron

Melbourne - Conrad "CON" Richard Thron passed away May 27, 2020 in his sleep at the age of 72. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend. He was born in 1948 in Rome, New York and moved to Melbourne, Florida when he was 10. He served as a Marine in Vietnam. He met his wife through letters. They opened their Cycle Shop in 1975 and had motor cross teams. He loved car racing. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Anna (would have been 50 years in Sept), his two daughters Angel (Frankie Pierce) and Sabrina (Jimmie Smith); grandkids, Caine and Kylie Thron, Zack, Hunter and Cole Pierce; his brother Randy Thron (Rose) and nieces and nephews. He will live in our hearts forever. On November 6 at 3pm a service will be held at Cape Canaveral Cemetry in Mims. A celebration of Life will be held at their home directly following the service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Florida Today

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved