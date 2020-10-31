Conrad "CON" Richard Thron



Melbourne - Conrad "CON" Richard Thron passed away May 27, 2020 in his sleep at the age of 72. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend. He was born in 1948 in Rome, New York and moved to Melbourne, Florida when he was 10. He served as a Marine in Vietnam. He met his wife through letters. They opened their Cycle Shop in 1975 and had motor cross teams. He loved car racing. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Anna (would have been 50 years in Sept), his two daughters Angel (Frankie Pierce) and Sabrina (Jimmie Smith); grandkids, Caine and Kylie Thron, Zack, Hunter and Cole Pierce; his brother Randy Thron (Rose) and nieces and nephews. He will live in our hearts forever. On November 6 at 3pm a service will be held at Cape Canaveral Cemetry in Mims. A celebration of Life will be held at their home directly following the service.









