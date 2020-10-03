Constance Thorman
Palm Bay, Florida - Constance Thorman, 77, passed away on September 28, 2020. She was the widow of John Thorman. Married on January 26, 1963, they shared 50 wonderful years of marriage together.
Born in Atascadero, California, she was the daughter of Herbert and Mary Moore. She graduated from Indiana University in 1977 with her Bachelors of Science degree, Ball State University in 1982 with her Masters of Arts degree, and Florida Atlantic University in 1999 with her continued education in math and science. She was a teacher most of her life. It all stated at Hagerstown Elementary School where she taught for eight years. She then taught at Florida Morningside University, Cavalry Chapel, and a few other places. Her love to teach was truly a gift.
Connie was a member of Joy Lutheran Church in Palm Bay, Florida and that is how she also became a member of WLCA. She loved to go to the Shepherd Center. Offered there were fun classes for people to take part in - Connie learned how to play bridge. She was musically talented too. In Jr. High, she played the piano for 1 ½ years and then when she grew older, she began to play the handbells at church. Knitting and reading were favorite pastimes of hers, as well as watching the Indiana Hoosiers play basketball and going to the gun range to fire at targets. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her friends, and her many pets.
She will be remembered for her sweet and loving demeanor, unique humor, straightforwardness, and strong political stance.
Connie is survived by her son, Trent Thorman and many friends. She is predeceased by both of her parents, Herbert and Mary; her husband, John; and her son, Ty.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:30am at Joy Lutheran Church, 3174 Jupiter Blvd. SE, Palm Bay, Florida with interment at Fountainhead Memorial Park, 7303 Babcock Street SE, Palm Bay, Florida 32909. Receiving of Friends will be held from 10:00am to the time of the service.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Brevard County Humane Society, Paralyzed Veterans of America
, St. Joseph's Indian School, or Joy Lutheran Church.