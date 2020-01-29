|
|
Constance Van Fossan
Mims - Constance Arlene Luhrsen Van Fossan ("Connie"), age 81, of Mims, Florida departed this life on January 26, 2020 and is now in heaven in God's loving arms. Connie was born July 19, 1938 in Champaign, Illinois, the daughter of Arthur and Edna Luhrsen of Sadorus, Illinois, who preceded her in death. Her sister Marijo Blacker, also predeceased her. All who knew Connie considered her "Our Precious Angel," as she put all others before herself nurturing her family, her friends and her patients in her chosen profession of nursing. She also lovingly nurtured her farm animals and her pets at her home at Broken V Farm in Mims for the past 42 years. Connie lived at the farm together with her husband, Howard F. Van Fossan ("Bud"), who survived her and who she married on November 22, 1961, having recently passed the milestone of 58 years of marriage. At Broken V Farm, Connie raised their two children, Tamara Jo Van Fossan Ricard and Timothy Howard Van Fossan, who both survived her. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Logan Denise Van Fossan, who Connie affectionately called "My Precious Logie." She is also survived by her son-in-law, Joseph Clifton Ricard, Jr. ("Jay") and Logan's Mother, Jodi Anne Johnson. Connie was a graduate of Unity High School in Tolono, Illinois; Decatur Macon County Hospital School of Nursing in Decatur, Illinois, where she earned her B.S.N; and Indiana University School of Nursing in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she specialized in pediatrics. Connie's career as an R.N. also focused on nurturing her patients at Parrish Medical Center, completing 39 years of service, retiring as a pediatric nursing manager. Connie's nurturing persona also extended to her love of animals. She loved bottle feeding her precious calf, Miracle, saving the sickly calf's life. Connie made it known that she never let a farm animal die, always nurturing them back to health. Connie was a devoted and active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Titusville, where she served as an organist. Connie believed that her ability to still play the organ after she recently suffered a traumatic injury was a gift from God. Connie loved her church, considering her fellow church members as her own family. Connie Van Fossan, our precious angel here on Earth, has now returned home. Her fellow angels in heaven are rejoicing, but those of us left on Earth without her will sorely miss our Connie. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2PM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at North Brevard Funeral Home from 5-7PM. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020