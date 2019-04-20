Services
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-8943
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cosetta Dowdell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cosetta H. Dowdell


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cosetta H. Dowdell Obituary
Cosetta H. Dowdell

Melbourne - Cosetta H. Dowdell, age 80, of Melbourne, FL., passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born in Benge, Kentucky on November 9, 1938. Cosetta was preceded in death by the love of her life Dale Derbyshire and survived by her daughter Jackie Kirk; and brother Odell Hacker. A graveside service will be held on Monday April 22 at 1:00PM at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 South US Highway #1, Rockledge, FL. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Florida Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now