|
|
Cosetta H. Dowdell
Melbourne - Cosetta H. Dowdell, age 80, of Melbourne, FL., passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born in Benge, Kentucky on November 9, 1938. Cosetta was preceded in death by the love of her life Dale Derbyshire and survived by her daughter Jackie Kirk; and brother Odell Hacker. A graveside service will be held on Monday April 22 at 1:00PM at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 South US Highway #1, Rockledge, FL. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 20, 2019