Craig Yost
Cocoa Beach - Craig Cooper Yost of Cocoa Beach, died on May 18, 2020. He was 78. Mr. Yost was born on June 19, 1941, the son of the late Donavan Arthur and Muriel Virginia Yost of Lake Forest, Illinois. In 1967, he received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry. He specialized in pediatric dentistry.
In 1966, he married the late Cherie Lee Chidester. Having lived in Illinois and not being fans of ice and snow, in 1969 they moved to Brevard County, Florida, first residing on Merritt Island and later in Cocoa Beach. They were married for 40 years. Mr. Yost practiced pediatric dentistry for more than 30 years on Merritt Island before retiring in the mid-1990s. He was a caring husband and father and spent much of his time with his children, fishing and watching their varsity and team travel sports. He was a loyal friend to many and loved a good joke. Throughout his life he enjoyed an array of hobbies including racquetball, collecting antique wood planes, golfing, woodworking, pen turning and jewelry making. Most recently and during the pandemic, he was teaching his two granddaughters, eight and ten years old, how to make copper wire rings via FaceTime.
Mr. Yost is survived by his twin brother, Stephen Reynolds Yost (Barbara) of Cary, Illinois; son Jeffrey Alan Yost (Susannah) of Atlanta, Georgia and daughter, Bridget Yost Bruckner (Rob) of Los Gatos, California; grandchildren Adeline Bradley Yost and Anna Claiborne Yost of Atlanta, Georgia; and special friend Evelyn Jean Sinclair.
A memorial will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or a charity of your choice.
Published in FloridaToday from May 22 to May 23, 2020.