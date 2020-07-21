Crystal Lewis
Titusville - Crystal Lewis peacefully passed in Titusville's Hospice of St. Francis on July 19,2020 after recent hospital stays relating to cardiac issues.
Born in Stamford, Connecticut, on April 6, 1941 to Theodore and Charlotte Conforti, Crystal was loved, and was the only blue-eyed, blond baby girl in her Italian family. The apple of her dad's eye, he named a street after her where much of the family built their homes in Connecticut. Her long-distance cousins hold fond memories of their early years together.
Later Crystal moved to Florida where she attended South Broward High School, and Indian River College. With her excellent memory and quick wit, Crystal was naturally drawn to the real estate business in Titusville where she loved interacting with her clients. She enjoyed friendship, family life and traveling.
Crystal was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Dick "Nitro" Lewis. She leaves behind son Dana Lewis, daughter Tracy Mascellino, Seven grandchildren, (Lee Jones, Kyle Jones, Becca Mascellino, Dalton Lewis, Abby Mascellino, Danielle Lewis, and Destin Lewis), and five great-grandchildren (Jordan, Dallin, Cole, Benson, and Lillian). Crystal also leaves behind her faithful companion, Molly her Boston Terrier.
Her easy laughter will be dearly missed by her family, and her friends including her kind neighbors who so often made themselves available to offer a ride or help in other ways.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 11 am at North Brevard Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, attendees are asked to adhere to Social Distancing Standards, and masks are encouraged. Services will be live streamed at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Titusville SPCA, 455 Cheney Hwy. Titusville, FL 32780