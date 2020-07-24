Curtis Harris
Palm Bay - Curtis Harris from Palm Bay, FL passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL. He is survived by his wife, of 69 years, Eunice.They have a son, Michael Harris, Satellite Beach, FL; daughter and son-in-law Tina & Chris Colon, Palm Bay, FL & four grandchildren Christopher & Ashlyn Harris and David & Carlin Smith. Unfortunately, services will be held for family only due to COVID-19.
Florida Memorial Gardens will be handling arrangements.
321-636-8943
Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.