|
|
Curtiss Ian Salmon
Denver, CO - Curtiss Ian Salmon tragically left this world on March 27, 2019, at the age of 42. He leaves behind his young daughter, Sayla Salmon of Denver Colorado, his parents Gary and Janet Salmon of Merritt Island, Florida, a brother, Christopher Salmon of Chicago, Illinois, and a host of friends who will miss him.
Curtiss was born on April 29, 1976, in Denver, Colorado, but spent his growing up years in Canton, Michigan before returning to Denver as an adult. He graduated from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan with a Bachelor's degree, and received a Master's of Business Administration from Denver University, in Denver, Colorado.
Curt enjoyed many outdoor activities, but he especially loved fishing. He also loved music, the Beatles being his most beloved band.
He leaves behind a big emptiness in the lives of all who loved him.
There will be no service. A Gofundme account "Secure Sayla's Future" has been established on behalf of his daughter. To make a contribution go to: www.gofundme.com/help-us-secure-saylas-future?sharetype =teams&member=1969560& rcid=r01-155405218018-3887445f93a84261&p c=ot_co_campmgmt_m
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 21, 2019