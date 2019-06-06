Resources
February 10, 1958 - June 6th, 2014

It has been 5 long years, since the Lord called you home, to be part of his heavenenly kingom.

We have endured many changes & challenges in the past 5 years, some sad & some happy, along with some personal growth. Your spirit has lived on in all of us, to get us thru all of them.

We search the skies every day, for the rainbows, that are you, smiling down on us from heaven!"

We love & miss you!

Walter, Amanda & Joe
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 6, 2019
