Cynthia Kro Cosgrove
Cocoa Beach - Cynthia Kro Cosgrove peacefully passed on June 27, 2019.
She leaves behind her husband, Francis Cosgrove; step daughter, Melanie; brothers, David Kro, James Cro (deceased), Duane Alfstad & Denny Alfstad and sister, Linda Mattern. She was predeceased by her parents, Louise Schaqunn & Leroy Kro.
There will be a Celebration of Life, Mass, Saturday July 20th at 10:00 AM at the Georgianna United Methodist Church 3925 S Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL 32952
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 19, 2019