Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Georgianna United Methodist Church
3925 S Tropical Trail
Merritt Island, FL
Cynthia Kro Cosgrove

Cynthia Kro Cosgrove Obituary
Cynthia Kro Cosgrove

Cocoa Beach - Cynthia Kro Cosgrove peacefully passed on June 27, 2019.

She leaves behind her husband, Francis Cosgrove; step daughter, Melanie; brothers, David Kro, James Cro (deceased), Duane Alfstad & Denny Alfstad and sister, Linda Mattern. She was predeceased by her parents, Louise Schaqunn & Leroy Kro.

There will be a Celebration of Life, Mass, Saturday July 20th at 10:00 AM at the Georgianna United Methodist Church 3925 S Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL 32952
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 19, 2019
