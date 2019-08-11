|
|
Cyrus Query Stewart
Ormond Beach - Cy has left this earth after 94 years to go fishing with Jesus in the heavenly seas and to feast in Paradise with his beloved wife Pat, daughter Rebecca, and other beloved family. He was born in Ft. Myers, FL and began college but left to join the Navy during WWII. Cy married Pat Schooley 12/26/46 and retired from an historical career with NASA in '85. He enjoyed his family, home, and church in Merritt Island, second home in Tok, AK, and watching Gator games. Cy is survived by daughters: the Rev. Pam Stewart (Bob) & Susan Filichia (Rick); grandchildren: Lori Gentile, MD (Joe), Mark Filichia (Emily), Sgt 1st Class Sean Crimmins (Stephanie), and Erin Collins (Cody); great grandchildren: Kaleb & Sara Crimmins, Jack & Paige Gentile, and Lucy & Abigail Filichia and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17th at Tomoka UMC , 1000 Old Tomoka Rd, Ormond Beach, FL at 11 am. Contributions: Preschool of Grace UMC (321) 452-2420 or Repairs Fund of Tomoka UMC, Florida UM, Children's Home Enterprise, FL. For full obit, https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/cyrus-stewart/
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 11, 2019