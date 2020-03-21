Services
Palm Bay - On March 17 at Atlantic Shores Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Melbourne. He was preceded in death by his partner of 45 years, Lynn (nee Mower). Dale is survived by his 5 children and 3 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Jack W. Dale was an 8-year Air Force veteran stationed in France during the Viet Nam War. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dale's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, FL. Condolences afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
