Dale D. Tyler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale D. Tyler

Melbourne - Dale D. Tyler, 82, born in Montrose, CO, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Melbourne, FL. He was a retired Vice President with Johnson Controls World Services and a USAF veteran. Dale was a member of First Baptist Church of Melbourne where he was very active in Salt & Light Sunday School Class. Dale is survived by his sons, Matt (Karen) & Vince (Susan) Tyler; daughter, Daelyn (Dale) Dillahunty; stepdaughter, Melissa (Curtis) Meador; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother in law, Ron (Brenda) Calloway and special close friend Janie (Marc) McDermott. Dale was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Tyler. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm with a service to follow at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Melbourne. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in his name to WCIF (Where Christ Is First) Radio Station, c/o First Baptist Church of Melbourne, 3301 Dairy Road, Melbourne, FL 32904.

www.brownliemaxwell.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved