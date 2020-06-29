Dale D. TylerMelbourne - Dale D. Tyler, 82, born in Montrose, CO, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Melbourne, FL. He was a retired Vice President with Johnson Controls World Services and a USAF veteran. Dale was a member of First Baptist Church of Melbourne where he was very active in Salt & Light Sunday School Class. Dale is survived by his sons, Matt (Karen) & Vince (Susan) Tyler; daughter, Daelyn (Dale) Dillahunty; stepdaughter, Melissa (Curtis) Meador; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother in law, Ron (Brenda) Calloway and special close friend Janie (Marc) McDermott. Dale was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Tyler. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm with a service to follow at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Melbourne. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in his name to WCIF (Where Christ Is First) Radio Station, c/o First Baptist Church of Melbourne, 3301 Dairy Road, Melbourne, FL 32904.