Dale LeRoy Rothenberger
Merritt Island - Dale LeRoy Rothenberger, 78, of Merritt Island, Florida, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Emily Rothenberger, his daughter Maleia, grandchildren Amber and Brad, sister Loralee (Alex) Keay, nieces Holly Hargett and Heidi Landwer, and many cousins. Dale is preceded in death by his son Scott, and parents, Lorraine and LeRoy Rothenberger.
A brief military honors ceremony has been scheduled on Wednesday, February 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida.
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Please visit AFCFCare.com for full obituary and memorial video.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020