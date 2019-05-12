|
Dale Lynn Beatty, Sr.
Rockledge - Dale lost his courageous, lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease on May 2, 2019, at Palm Cottages in Rockledge with VITAS Hospice Care. Dale was born on September 18, 1926, in Hyde Park, Pennsylvania and was 92 when he passed. He was a Master Diesel Mechanic for Houdaille-Duval-Wright Company for many years, in addition to other local construction firms. Dale was a World War II Era Army Veteran and a lifelong member of the Florida Free Masons, having served the Brevard Lodge 113 F&AM as Worshipful Master.
He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Patricia Brunton Beatty, and three children, Betsi Moist (Darryl Benton), Dale L. (Bud) Beatty, Jr., and Barbara Stacey (Steve), along with grandsons Cody Moist and Cameron Moist. He is also survived by his sister, Arlene Augusty, 13 nieces and nephews, 20 great-nieces and nephews, and 11 great-great-nieces and nephews.
At Dale's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dale's memory to .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 12, 2019