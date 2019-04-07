|
Daniel Cooper
Astor - Daniel Robert Cooper, age 72 of Astor, FL., died Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Born in Holly Hill, FL, January 9, 1947, Dan was a lifelong resident of Volusia, Brevard and East Lake Counties. A successful entrepreneur, businessman and restaurateur, Dan retired to Astor to enjoy his favorite hobbies of fishing, boating and cooking.
A loving Father and "Papa", Dan is survived by a daughter, Cayce (Jim) Hurley; two sons, Christopher (Rebecca) Cooper and Craig Cooper; a brother David (Jeannie) Cooper; 8 grandchildren, Sophia Cooper; Jacob, Sarah and Joshua Cooper; Breanna, James, Madison and Peyton Hurley; the mother of his children, Judy Cooper ; and Kay Clapham, with whom he was building a future.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rockledge Christian Center, 2175 S. Fiske Blvd., Rockledge, FL.
Condolences may be sent to www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 7, 2019