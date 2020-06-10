Daniel McNerney, SrMims - Daniel Hugh McNerney, Sr. 90, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday June 7, 2020 at his home in Mims, Florida. He born in New York City, to Margaret (Hutchens) and Hugh McNerney. Dan joined the US Navy as a Seaman Recruit at age 17 in 1947 and retired from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander in 1976. Upon retirement Dan and his family moved to Mims, Florida. He enjoyed golfing, being outdoors and spending time with his family. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Christine P. McNerney; 3 sons - Steven (and his wife Brenda), Daniel (and his wife Maria), Patrick, 1 grandson Brian (and his wife Jessica) and 2 great-grandchildren. He was a member of St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church in Titusville. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of St. Francis in Titusville, Florida.