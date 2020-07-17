Daniel Norman MaibaumWest Melbourne - Daniel Norman Maibaum, 67, passed away on July 17, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Dan passed in the comfort of his own home with his wife by his side. He fought a courageous battle for four years. Dan was born on June 13, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Lawrence Institute of Technology and completed two master's degrees from Florida Institute of Technology. Dan met his wife Kellette in Melbourne, Florida and were married in July of 1981. He worked at Harris Corporation for the last 30 years as a Program Manager. Dan was a man of many talents.His favorite time was being at his mountain house with his family in Tallulah Falls, Georgia. Dan is survived by his loving wife, Kellette, sons Kyle Maibaum (Miranda) and Kelley Maibaum. He has one grandson, Bennett, his sister, Gail Beskange, and sister in law, Marilinette Thompson, brother in law, Ron Thompson, and their families.God was an important part of his life. He attended Calvary Chapel in Melbourne, Florida. The family has appreciated all the loving kindness given to them during this difficult time. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.