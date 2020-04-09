|
Daniel Norman Meadows
Cocoa - Daniel Norman Meadows, 90, of Cocoa, FL, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, and is in his heavenly home with Jesus his Lord and Savior. He was born on October 8, 1929, to Daniel Lenzie Meadows and Mildred Hamburg Meadows in West Palm Beach, FL. The family moved to Delray Beach, FL after he finished sixth grade. Dan immediately met Emma Lou Cook and they became best friends and married ten years later in 1951. He always said they grew up together. He graduated from Seacrest High School in Delray Beach in 1947 and the University of Florida Law School in 1953. They moved to Cocoa in 1953 where Dan opened his law practice. They joined the First Baptist Church of Cocoa in 1954, where Dan served as a Deacon and they were part of the Christian fellowship for the rest of their lives. He was a member of the Cocoa Kiwanis Club since 1954, Brevard County Bar, Florida Bar, and American Bar. Dan was appointed City Attorney for Cocoa Beach and Cocoa. He became the Municipal Judge for the City of Cocoa, serving from the mid-sixties through the mid-seventies. He served as Trustee on the Board of the Florida Baptist Children's Home in Lakeland and Commissioner on the City of Cocoa Housing Authority. He was so kind to those he met, asking where they were from and proud to say he was a "Florida Cracker". When asked how he was doing he would reply "I'm Okie Dokie". He lived a long and blessed life, was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Dan was truly grateful for the friendship and fellowship that he shared and received with those he knew. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel W. Meadows and wife, Emma Lou Meadows. He is survived by four children, Diane (Paul) Stewart, Steve Meadows, Mark Meadows and Marianne (Barry) Inman; three grandchildren, Jordan Stewart, John Stewart and Jared Inman; and great-granddaughter, Kristalyne Stewart. A memorial service at the First Baptist Church of Cocoa will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First Baptist Church of Cocoa, 750 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL 32922.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020