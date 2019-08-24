|
Danna McDaniel
Melbourne - Please, don't anyone worry about me. I'm home now, in heaven with the Lord God Almighty. And everything here far exceeds my expectations. Can you believe it? Angels dance in the clouds, twirling around me. I am filled with unspeakable joy. Every tear has been wiped away from my eyes. There is no more pain, no more suffering. Rejoice, all of you!
I am sorry that I didn't get a chance to talk to you all before I departed. Don't be sad. If I could talk to you right now, I simply would tell you to fill your hearts with joy. Don't focus on all the things of this world or worry about trivial matters. It all vanishes. My time with you and the way you touched my life is all that matters to me.
Now, don't get me wrong. I'm not saying to ignore your educations, careers or any other responsibilities that you may have. Not at all. But my greatest hope is that you can place everything in the proper perspective. Your time down there is short. It should be filled with great joy and happiness, while spending much time with family and friends and, most importantly, communing with the Lord.
Anyways, I've got to go now. In parting, I want you to know this. One day we all will be caught up in the clouds and meet the Lord in the air and so shall we forever be with the Lord in heaven! So, keep looking up. Keep your eyes on the prize. We will meet again soon enough!
Dr. Danna Duffy McDaniel of Melbourne, Florida was called home to heaven on August 16th, 2019. She was 50 years old. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her surviving family. The unexpected loss of Danna will be felt most profoundly by her devoted husband of 28 years, David McDaniel, and her four children: Aidan (age 19), Alec (age 17), Juliet (age 14), and Elisabeth (age 10). Danna is survived by her father, Daniel W. Duffy of Cocoa, Florida; sisters Kay Ann Kernek of Houston, Texas and Patricia Duffy of Gainesville, Florida; nephews Christopher Kernek , Owen, Charlie and Gene Patrick Duffy Massey; Patricia's husband Michael Massey.
A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am with a funeral service starting at 11:00am on Saturday, August 24th at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 South US Highway 1, Rockledge, Fl.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 24, 2019