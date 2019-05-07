Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Viewing
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of IRC
Titusville - Daris G. Johnson, 81 of Titusville died May 5th at VITAS Inpatient Hospice, Rockledge. Born in Summersville, WV on March 18, 1938 the son of the late Arley M. and Irene Butler Johnson. He served in the US Army, owned a barber shop in Titusville, was known as the Bee Man or Marble Man, and retired from EG&G after many years at the Space Center. He was deacon at First Baptist Church of IRC. He found pleasure in hunting trips, fishing, and yard sales.

Daris was preceded in death by brothers: Arley and Clarence Johnson; sisters: Lillian Bailes, Ruth Forren, and Phyllis Copenhaver. Both Betty Donaldson his wife of 31 years and Geraldine Littrelle his wife of 24 years widowed him.

He is survived by brother Darrell Johnson, brother-in-law Tom Bailes, sister-in-law Doris Johnson; daughters Lanetta Putnal and Susan Keldsen; grandchildren Kyle Koshinski (Melissa), Ellyna Putnal (Kai Odle), Camden Putnal, Rylee Keldsen and special nephew Michael Bailes and great grandson Liam Koshinski.

Viewing will be held May 7th at 5:00 pm followed by services at 6:00 pm at the North Brevard Funeral Home, Titusville. A Celebration of his life will be held from 7-8:00 pm at First Baptist Church of IRC. Additional services and internment will follow in West Virginia

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory should be made to https://vitascommunityconnection.org or www.diabetes.org.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 7, 2019
