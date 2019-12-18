|
|
Darlene P. Taylor-Powers
Melbourne, FL - Darlene P. Taylor-Powers, of Melbourne FL, formerly of Kingsport TN, passed this life Monday, December 16th, after a long-fought battle with cancer.
She was a former employee of Eastman Kodak, moving to Melbourne, FL in 1984, where she was President and co-founder of Custom Industrial Products, Inc.
Living to cherish her memories includes her husband, Henry Powers, Jr. of Melbourne; her sons, Tim Taylor, and wife Loree of Kingsport; Chris Powers, and significant other Denise Benson of Melbourne; and her daughter, Candi Powers of Melbourne.
Her grandchildren include granddaughter, Charlee Rain Taylor, of Kingsport, and her grandson, Tyler Powers of Melbourne.
She is also survived by three sisters. Leona Browder and husband Dwight of Kingsport, Cathy Marsh of Kingsport, and Patricia Littrell of Surgoinsville, TN.
Sisters-in-law include Barbra Powers of Kingsport, and Shelia Powers of Myrtle Beach, SC., and one brother-in-law, Dave Powers of Myrtle Beach, SC.
She had many nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Services will be held Saturday, December 21st at Brownlie-Maxwell funeral home in Melbourne, FL. The memorial gathering for friends and family will be from 3 to 5pm, with the service beginning at 5pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation be sent to: Vitas Healthcare (memo, Darlene Taylor) 4450 West Eau Gallie Blvd., Suite 250, Melbourne, FL 32934 www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019