Daslin May Nicholas



Palm Bay, Florida - Daslin May Nicholas of Palm Bay, Florida gained her wings on July 17, 2020. She was the widow of Walter Nicholas.



Originally from Jamaica, West Indies, she lived in Mount Vernon, New York for several years before moving to Palm Bay, Florida.



She leaves behind three sons, Anthony "Wrayman" (spouse, Denise) Nicholas, Ruel "Chris" Nicholas, and Hubert (spouse, Icilda) Nicholas; three daughters, Patsy Campbell, Gloria Nicholas, and Gloria Elaine Nicholas; nine grandchildren: Ahmed Nicholas, David Furman, Antonise (children, Nazir and Melonie) Nicholas, Asia Nicholas, Akime Nicholas, Alexis Nicholas, Karen Campbell, Bernadette Campbell, and Robert Campbell; many great grandchildren; three sisters: Gloria Pettigrew, Geraldine Baker, and Vida Aird; several nieces and nephews; and others too numerous to mention.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fountainhead Funeral Home.









