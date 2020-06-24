David Alan Halcomb



David Alan Halcomb, 64, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Titusville. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, he was son of Joy (Shelton) Brady, step-father, Marion Brady and the late Ronald Halcomb. Beloved father Sean M. (Jennifer) Halcomb, Kelli (Joseph) Halcomb Mendola, former spouse, Juli (Johnson) Dyer and brother of Daniel Halcomb. David was a Quality Inspector for the United Launch Alliance and other associated entities at the Kennedy Space Center for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his children and hanging out with friends at the Dogs R Us restaurant in Titusville. Services are private at the request of his family. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Society, Titusville.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store