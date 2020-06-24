David Alan Halcomb
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Alan Halcomb

David Alan Halcomb, 64, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Titusville. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, he was son of Joy (Shelton) Brady, step-father, Marion Brady and the late Ronald Halcomb. Beloved father Sean M. (Jennifer) Halcomb, Kelli (Joseph) Halcomb Mendola, former spouse, Juli (Johnson) Dyer and brother of Daniel Halcomb. David was a Quality Inspector for the United Launch Alliance and other associated entities at the Kennedy Space Center for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his children and hanging out with friends at the Dogs R Us restaurant in Titusville. Services are private at the request of his family. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Society, Titusville.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved