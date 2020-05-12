David Burton Chandler



Melbourne - David Burton Chandler, 87, Dordon Dr, Melbourne, Florida went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020 after an extended illness.



Born on November 22, 1932 in Okeechobee Florida, Dave served in the Air Force in the Korean War and National Guard in Starke Florida, then later went to Massey Technical College in Jacksonville Florida where he received his EE degree. Dave moved to Eau Gallie in 1960 with his wife Ann. Dave specialized in communication engineering and worked for Radiation, now known as Harris Corporation. He worked with the space program and government systems. Dave was devoted to the Lord and was a member of Eau Gallie First Baptist Church since 1960 and had worked as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher there.



Memorial Service will not be held at this time due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. When Memorial services resume, a family service will be officiated by Pastor Mark Harpold of Eau Gallie First Baptist Church and will be held at Cape Canaveral Cemetery.



He was predeceased by his parents William Hugh Chandler and Freddy Valentine Morey and his wife of 62 years Ann Miller Chandler. He is survived by his children Susan C. Reininghaus and her husband John and David Chandler Jr. and 3 grandchildren, Beau Chandler, Corey Chandler and Angel Gibson and four great-grandchildren.









