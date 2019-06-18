Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
Melbourne, FL - David B. Caulkett, 59, of Melbourne passed away on Sunday June 16, 2019. He was a Project Manager for FIE and enjoyed Steelers Football at Crickets and smoking BBQ.

Survivors include his wife Karen, son Nikolas Slomiak, daughters Karen Galbreath, Jennifer Jaeger and Clara Sanborn, nine grandchildren and one great grandson on the way, brothers James (Judy), sister Barbara Caulkett, four nephews and one niece, and a very close aunt and uncle.

A celebration of life will be Wednesday June 19th from 3pm-5pm at the Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Chapel. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 18, 2019
