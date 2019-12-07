Services
Palm Bay - David Elmo Jacques, 88, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 300 Malabar Rd SE, Palm Bay. Family to receive friends an hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, December 16th. 5525 US Highway 1, North Mims. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay 724-2224. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
